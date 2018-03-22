Kane Williamson has left social media in a frenzy after taking a ridiculous one-handed catch that's being hailed as the best of the year.

Williamson 'catch of the year' lights up internet

England were already reeling at 8/27 before Stuart Broad prodded at a Tim Southee delivery outside his off stump.

The ball caught a thick outside edge of the Englishman's bat and flashed towards Williamson at gully.

The Black Caps captain had little time to react as he threw himself and a desperate outstretched arm to his left - plucking the ball from the sky with one hand.

Broad's look of astonishment said it all as he turned to walk back towards the pavilion and Williamson's Kiwi teammates poured in to congratulate him.

Fans, like the commentators, were quick to hail Williamson for one of Test cricket's all-time classic catches.

Catch of the Year# kane — krishna kumar (@iamkrish1408) March 22, 2018

Best catch I've ever seen — Simon Day (@simondangerday) March 22, 2018

Stuart Broad could not believe it also... Awesome catch it was. — BMo (@B_Moremi7) March 22, 2018

My lawd — Paul (@rugga13) March 22, 2018

England narrowly missed breaking a 131-year-old record after being demolished by the hosts in the first innings of the day-night Test at Eden Park.

After being sent into bat by Williamson in the first pink-ball match on Kiwi soil, it took a quickfire innings from Craig Overton to save the tourists from complete and utter humiliation.

Only just.

His 33 not out off 25 balls saw England hobble to be all out for 58 in what was their sixth-worst score in Test cricket.

Worse still, it all happened in just over 90 minutes of play.

For most of the innings they were on track to surpass their record low of 45 runs, which came against Australia at the SCG -- in January 1887.

Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali and Broad were all out for zero - setting a new England Test record of five ducks in one innings.

Trent Boult ended with a career-best 6-32 and Southee recorded 4-25 after the duo bowled the entire innings.

Boult took his first five wickets for just nine runs.