England avoid historic low in shocking collapse

England have narrowly missed breaking a 131-year-old record after being demolished by New Zealand in the first innings of the day-night Test at Eden Park.

The tourists were reduced to 9-27 after being sent into bat by Kane Williamson in the first pink-ball match on Kiwi soil but Craig Overton's quickfire innings saved their blushes.

His 33 not out off 25 balls helped England to all out for 58, their sixth-worst score in Test cricket, in just over 90 minutes of play.

For most of the innings they were on track to surpass their record low of 45 runs, which came against Australia at the SCG -- in January 1887.

Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali and Stuart Broad, caught brilliantly by a diving Williamson, were all out for zero to set a new England Test record of five ducks.

Trent Boult ended with a career-best 6-32 and Tim Southee recorded 4-25 after the duo bowled the entire innings.

Boult took his first five wickets for just nine runs.