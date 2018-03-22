England avoid historic low in shocking collapse

News

England have narrowly missed breaking a 131-year-old record after being demolished by New Zealand in the first innings of the day-night Test at Eden Park.

The tourists were reduced to 9-27 after being sent into bat by Kane Williamson in the first pink-ball match on Kiwi soil but Craig Overton's quickfire innings saved their blushes.

His 33 not out off 25 balls helped England to all out for 58, their sixth-worst score in Test cricket, in just over 90 minutes of play.

Joe Root. Pic: Getty

For most of the innings they were on track to surpass their record low of 45 runs, which came against Australia at the SCG -- in January 1887.

Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali and Stuart Broad, caught brilliantly by a diving Williamson, were all out for zero to set a new England Test record of five ducks.

Trent Boult ended with a career-best 6-32 and Tim Southee recorded 4-25 after the duo bowled the entire innings.

Boult took his first five wickets for just nine runs.


