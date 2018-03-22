NZ on top, England out for 58 in 1st Test

New Zealand have batted cautiously after bowling England out for 58 on the first day of their day-night Test in Auckland.

New Zealand have ripped through England to reduce the visitors to 58 in the day-night first Test.

Scoring slowly in reply, the Black Caps had reached 1-88 by Thursday's dinner break, after destroying the English batting line-up.

Losing the toss at Eden Park, England were dismissed for their sixth-lowest Test total, carved up by Kiwi quicks Trent Boult and Tim Southee.

The pair required just 20.4 overs to snare all 10 wickets - including Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow and the returning Ben Stokes - all for ducks.

With the new pink ball swinging, Boult was unplayable.

The left-arm paceman had England at sixes and sevens and secured career-best figures of 6-32, while Southee finished with 4-25.

If not for Craig Overton's unbeaten 33 and a 31-run 10th-wicket stand with James Anderson, England had been in danger of recording the lowest Test total in history - an honour belonging to New Zealand, skittled in 1955 by England for 26.

In response, the Black Caps took their time.

Opener Jeet Raval edged an Anderson ball to Bairstow for just two, before Tom Latham and captain Kane Williamson stuck it out at the crease until dinner.

Williamson reached his half-century just before the break, unbeaten on 59 from 91 balls, while Latham blocked his way to 26 from 108 deliveries.

The pair have built an 80-run second-wicket stand, with Williamson finding particular joy with shots to deep extra cover and long on.

NZN