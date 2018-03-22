England reeling, NZ dominate first Test

A clinical Kane Williamson has placed the cherry on top of a perfect first day for New Zealand in their day-night Test against England.

The Black Caps went to stumps on Thursday at 175-3, 117 runs ahead of England, who were earlier bowled out for a pitiful 58.

Reeling after their shellacking at the crease - their sixth-lowest Test innings in history - the tourists found more pain in the form of a motivated Williamson.

The Kiwi captain was close to his 18th Test century, which would surpass Martin Crowe's record, and was 91 not out at stumps.

He walked off Eden Park alongside Henry Nicholls, who anchored for Williamson after the loss of Tom Latham and Ross Taylor for 26 and 20 respectively.

Nicholls was unbeaten on 24 from 67 deliveries.

Williamson was in vintage form in his side's first Test since December, finding joy at long on and deep extra cover to go to 91 from 177 balls.

In the end, the day belonged to New Zealand's pacemen.

Trent Boult and Tim Southee tore the English batting line-up to shreds in the afternoon, taking all 10 wickets between them in less than 21 overs.

With the new pink ball swinging, Boult was unplayable.

The left-arm paceman had England at sixes and sevens to secure career-best figures of 6-32, while Southee finished with 4-25.

If not for Craig Overton's unbeaten 33 and a 31-run 10th-wicket stand with James Anderson, England had faced being dismissed for the lowest Test total in history - an honour still belonging to New Zealand, skittled in 1955 by England for 26.

Talismen Joe Root and Ben Stokes both went for ducks, clean bowled by Boult, while Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali and Stuart Broad also fell for no score.

Alastair Cook and Dawid Malan scored five and two respectively, before edging swinging Boult deliveries and heading to the pavilion.

With Boult and Southee's displays and Williamson's century, New Zealand hold all the cards heading into Friday's second day in Auckland.

Rain, however, is forecast for much of the afternoon.