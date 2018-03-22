Root wants Stokes on best behaviour

With on-field behaviour such a hot topic in Test cricket, England captain Joe Root wants Ben Stokes to be on his best behaviour.

Recalled allrounder Stokes is expected to shake off a back niggle and play the first Test against New Zealand starting under lights in Auckland on Thursday.

It will be the 26-year-old's 40th Test and his first for more than six months, having missed the summer's Ashes defeat in Australia while suspended for the much-publicised nightclub incident in Bristol.

It's conduct inside the boundary ropes which is on Root's mind as the aggressive Stokes gets set to play against the country of his birth.

Stokes sits on three active International Cricket Council (ICC) demerit points. Another offence at Eden Park will activate an automatic one-match suspension.

"He'll have to be on best behaviour," Root told journalists.

"I'm sure there might be a bit of noise about that after what's happened (to Kagiso Rabada) - about demerit points and missing games."

South Africa paceman Rabada was banned for two matches after brushing against the shoulder of Australian Steven Smith in the second test.

He was cleared by the ICC to play in the remainder of the series after winning an appeal.

Now that Root has his key performer back, he wants him to stay.

"You want to make sure, not just that (your players' behaviour) is sitting well with you, but they're able to be on the field for the next game and next series," he said.

"For me, it's your team and you want to make sure you're heading up this team, and if it's portraying an image of something you don't like then I suppose that's on you."