Williamson pleased by NZ summer so far

It's been a whopping Kiwi summer of cricket - and the Black Caps are keen to finish it off on the right note.

After two Tests, 13 one-day internationals and 11 Twenty20 clashes, New Zealand will round out their home campaign with two Tests against England - the first of which, an Eden Park day-nighter, begins on Thursday afternoon.

The Kiwis couldn't have started any better, clean sweeping the West Indies across three formats before doing the same to Pakistan in five ODIs.

From that point, the wheels fell off the wagon a little.

Kane Williamson's troops squandered a 1-0 series lead to lose their T20 series against Pakistan 2-1, and then failed to secure a T20 tri-series crown on home soil after scraping into the final and losing to Australia by 19 runs.

They've since played out a closely-fought ODI series against England, losing 3-2 after being downed by seven wickets in last fortnight's decider.

On the whole, Williamson took positives from the matches, insisting his side had played good cricket and built depth in all departments.

"It's quite difficult to rate so many games of cricket, it feels like you move on to the next one and prepare as well as you can," Williamson said.

"The team are travelling really well, we're playing a lot of white-ball cricket and I suppose the two Tests from our last tour are a long way off.

"The environment's good, the culture's good."

Armed with the returning Ross Taylor, Williamson's Black Caps go into the day-night Test at full strength and ready to hit the ground running.

Despite the pink ball and day-night conditions, Williamson said he'd avoid overcomplicating his tactics and look to improvise where necessary.

The Test will only be the ninth day-night contest in history.

"I suppose there's only been a handful of games and they've shown different characteristics within those Tests and at different stages," Williamson said.

"It's hard to look into it too much.

"But you do want to adapt, think on your feet quickly because it can be important to try and utilise some of those occasions if you get the chance."