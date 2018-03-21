NZ's Ross Taylor fit for 1st England Test

Ross Taylor has been passed fit for New Zealand's day-night first Test against England, starting on Thursday in Auckland.

Ross Taylor has overcome a thigh injury and illness to play in NZ's first Test against England.

Taylor hasn't played since thumping an unbeaten 181 in the Black Caps' ODI series against England, due to a thigh injury and illness.

He has overcome both issues to play in the first of two Tests, with his composure and batting a crucial plank of New Zealand's game in the first day-night Test on Kiwi soil.

With Taylor's news, captain Kane Williamson confirmed on Wednesday that the Kiwi XI had already been settled, with just one change from the side who defeated the West Indies by 240 runs in December in their second Test.

Todd Astle comes in for the injured Mitch Santner.

"He trained well yesterday. I suppose there's been so much cricket on that the last 10 days have been a balance of rest and recovery for someone like Ross, and now looking forward to preparing for a Test match," Williamson said.

"That's been valuable time for him.

"He's feeling good, good to go - that's great news for us."

New Zealand have not played a Test since that West Indies clash, having since taken on the Windies and Pakistan in limited-overs formats and a Twenty20 tri-series with Australia and England.