NZ's Taylor praised ahead of injury return

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson has lauded Ross Taylor's "beautiful" form with the bat this summer as the Kiwi veteran prepares to return from injury in this week's day-night Test against England.

Taylor hasn't played since thumping an unbeaten 181 in the Kiwis' ODI series against England, having suffered a thigh injury and illness.

He has overcome both issues to play in the first of two Tests at Eden Park, with his composure and batting ability a crucial plank of New Zealand's game.

Williamson told reporters on Wednesday that the 34-year-old Taylor had trained well the past few days and would be at his best on day one.

"I suppose there's been so much cricket on that the last 10 days have been a balance of rest and recovery for someone like Ross," Williamson said.

"That's been valuable time for him.

"Ross has been playing beautifully every time he's walked out to the crease - just the calmness at the crease, the confidence, and it's just reflected in how much success he's had this year, as he's batting amazingly well."

Taylor scored two centuries in New Zealand's most recent Test series, against West Indies in December, and another two in ODIs against England.

Elsewhere, Williamson confirmed on Wednesday that the Kiwi XI had already been settled, with just one change from the side that defeated the Windies.

Todd Astle comes in for the injured Mitch Santner, while the pace attack of Tim bnSouthee, Trent Boult and Neil Wagner has been kept in place.

Colin de Grandhomme will serve as all-rounder.

Williamson said he expected bounce from the Eden Park wicket but that spinner Astle may find joy later in the match with the pink ball.

He admitted that, in what will be just the ninth day-night Test match in history, there remained a need for improvisation and quick thinking.

It'll also be the first ever day-night Test on Kiwi soil.

"There's heaps of different stats but there's still unknowns, the sample size of pink-ball cricket is fairly small," Williamson said.

"It's important you adapt as the change in conditions happen.

"People are aware of it, that at any stage in the game you can be confronted with different challenges, and that's Test cricket - it's important we look to play the long game, not rely on what we think may or may not happen."

New Zealand has played just one day-night Test before, losing by three wickets to Australia in the first ever match of its kind in Adelaide in 2015.