Pattinson looking for winter return

Australian Test and ODI fast bowler James Pattinson says he is feeling good after back surgery and looking forward to returning to the nets in winter.

James Pattinson has signed for the Brisbane Heat.

The Victorian quick made his Test debut as a 21-year-old against New Zealand at the Gabba, taking the first five wickets of the Black Caps' second innings to finish with 5-27 and player-of-the-match honours.

But a promising career has since been curtailed by injury, with the big paceman restricted to playing just 17 Tests, 15 ODIs and four T20 internationals.

However, an enthusiastic Pattinson is looking ahead rather than back.

"I'm feeling very good physically after the surgery and I'm looking forward to getting back into some bowling during the winter," he said, in announcing a move to the Brisbane Heat in next year's Big Bash League.

The 27-year-old consulted Christchurch orthopaedic surgeon Grahame Inglis, the same surgeon who successfully extended the playing career of former New Zealand fast bowler and Heat assistant coach Shane Bond as well as other Black Cap pace bowlers in Matt Henry and Hamish Bennett and allrounder Corey Anderson.

"The facilities at Allan Border Field are second to none so that will also be very helpful as I build towards the coming season."

The quick has signed a two-year deal with Dan Vettori's team, having played for the Melbourne Stars and then the Melbourne Renegades.

"We identified some areas where we needed to improve on from last season, and James will help us deliver on some of that," said Heat coach Vettori.

"James at his best is a handful for any batting side and we believe he will add another dimension to our club.

"Knowing how Shane and other bowlers have managed their career in similar circumstances will help us provide the right environment for him to deliver his best."