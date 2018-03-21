James Pattinson sympathises with Rabada

Opinions remain split about Kagiso Rabada's successful appeal, even in Australian cricket circles.

South Africa overturned Rabada's two-Test ban by successfully arguing he did not deliberately make physical contact with Steve Smith during a screaming send-off that marred the second Test.

The verdict has triggered widespread debate about the incident, whether Rabada should be playing the third Test that starts on Thursday, the International Cricket Council's code of conduct plus its disciplinary system.

Smith feels let down by the process and the fact he didn't give evidence at Monday's hearing, noting contact was harder than it looked.

Nathan Lyon insists he has "no dramas" with the fact Rabada will play in Cape Town.

Test paceman James Pattinson, who is recovering from back surgery, sympathised with Rabada and suggested it's "good for the game he's out there".

"I've been there and done that sort of thing. When you're representing your country, it is sometimes hard not to go over that line," Pattinson told reporters, having been unveiled as Brisbane Heat's latest signing.

"It's great to see such a young guy with passion.

"Sometimes you get scrutinised for not having enough passion. If you have too much, you get scrutinised too. It can be hard finding that balance.

"Sometimes, they look a bit too much into things. There probably wasn't a heap in it.

"As players, you just want to see consistency."

Former Test opener Chris Rogers, who is now part of Cricket Australia's coaching setup, had mixed feelings about judicial commissioner Michael Heron's verdict.

Rogers sensed a potential series victory for Australia would have been "bittersweet" if Rabada missed the third and fourth Tests.

But Rogers harboured concerns over whether the 22-year-old, who had accrued five code-of-conduct charges during the past 13 months, would change his ways.

"At some stage, he needs to understand the ramifications of his actions," Rogers told cricket.com.au.

"Sometimes, you have to be cruel to be kind. At some stage, he needs to learn the lesson - how's he going to get it if he keeps getting away with it?

"Hopefully, it's been an alarm for him."

National selector Mark Waugh expressed similar sentiments on Sky Sports Radio.

"From a cricket point of view, it is great he is playing but he has to learn from it," Waugh said.

"We don't want robots in Test cricket but you also can't invade a player's space."

Rabada's reprieve has been applauded in his homeland, with Proteas team manager Mohammed Moosajee describing it as "great for the series and for Test cricket".

Former England captain Michael Vaughan felt it was a "commons sense" outcome, but added the "disciplinary system is flawed".