Firebirds thwarted by Stags' rearguard

A stubborn ninth-wicket stand between Bevan Small and Felix Murray has helped Central Districts salvage a draw against Canterbury in their top-of-the-table Plunket Shield clash.

But while Wellington were thwarted on Tuesday at the Basin Reserve, they maintain a lead of 12 points - the equivalent of an outright win - with two rounds to go.

The Firebirds had declared at 264-8 during the middle session, shortly after Devon Conway (103 not out) became his side's third century-maker of the match.

That left CD to chase 372 in 55 overs, but a top-order collapse left them at 20-5.

Small and Murray, in his first-class debut, came together at 85-8 and they safely negotiated the 68 minutes until stumps.

The pair finished unbeaten on 20 and 12 respectively, having taken the Stags to 108-8.

In Whangarei, Northern Districts' rain-hit match against Otago petered out in a draw, with no play on the final day.