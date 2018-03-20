White Ferns edge Windies, win T20 series

A masterful final over from spinner Anna Peterson has helped the White Ferns to a one-run win over the West Indies in the third Twenty20, and an unbeatable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Set a target of 135 for victory, the West Indies were 130-4 heading into the last over in New Plymouth on Tuesday.

But Peterson stepped up with some magnificent late bowling, picking up two wickets, securing a run out and guiding the Kiwis home.

The Windies finished up on 133-7 at Pukekura Park.

Peterson rounded out the innings with figures of 2-25, while fellow spin merchant Leigh Kasperek impressed with 3-31 from her four overs.

New Zealand had earlier laboured with the bat to a total of 134-7, with openers Sophie Devine and Susie Bates scoring 41 and 52 not out respectively.

But after Devine's dismissal at the hands of Hayley Matthews, the Ferns' middle order collapsed, with Bates carrying her bat through the innings.

Spinner Matthews ended with match-best figures of 3-24.

The fourth T20 is again in New Plymouth on Thursday.