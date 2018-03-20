England's Overton keen for Test return

Craig Overton is planning to bounce back from his Ashes-ending injury in style in England's two-Test series against the Black Caps.

The 23-year-old paceman made his Test debut in December's second Ashes Test against Australia in Adelaide, taking four wickets but also cracking a rib.

He played through the pain barrier in England's third Test in Perth before aggravating the injury and sitting out the rest of the 4-0 series drubbing.

Overton has since been back in his Somerset base, rehabilitating and biding his time to return to the England fold, starting on Thursday at Eden Park.

A second Test will follow in Christchurch.

The towering quick admitted his rib issue came at just the wrong time but said he'd successfully returned to full fitness - despite missing one two-day warm-up against New Zealand in Hamilton with a quad niggle - and hoped to play in Auckland.

"I've obviously been bowling the last couple of weeks and been building up back home, it's just a shame I missed those two days," Overton said.

"Those overs I bowled in the nets back home will come in handy."

Having made his Test debut in an Adelaide Oval day-night match, Overton will take part in the first ever day-night Test on Kiwi soil if chosen to play.

He admitted the pink ball was a little different to the typical red Test ball, going soft quickly and thus losing both bounce and swing earlier than usual.

Team captains would have to get their tactics spot on.

"Obviously you want to be bowling in that twilight period, and at night with the new ball - you've seen in games already where captains declare at eight, seven down and have a go, try to get three or four wickets that night," Overton said.

"We're under the lights tomorrow for training, just to give us a feel for what it does - it's nice you can play these day-night games, they're special occasions."