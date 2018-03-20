Wagner calm ahead of day-night Test

Neil Wagner has never played in a day-night Test match, but the Black Caps paceman is making a point of not overthinking it.

New Zealand will take on England in the country's first ever day-night Test at Eden Park this week, Wagner's first international hit-out since early December.

On that occasion, against the West Indies in Hamilton, the South African-born seamer picked up five wickets, backing up a nine-wicket first-Test haul.

He's since played plenty of red-ball and white-ball cricket for provincial outfit Otago, biding his time during the Black Caps' various ODI and T20 commitments.

The 32-year-old expected a stiff Test challenge against the English, whose last performance with the red ball ended in tears and a 4-0 Ashes campaign defeat.

But he emphasised that the changed context of a day-night Test and pink ball, on Eden Park's notoriously short straight boundary, wasn't a big issue.

"The same things apply - control the controllables," Wagner said.

"The ball, I haven't seen it doing too much differently - I think it's the same as the red ball, it swings for periods of time and then it doesn't swing for periods.

"It's identifying those periods and being as successful as you can."

The 34-Test Wagner is likely to line up alongside regulars Trent Boult and Tim Southee in the New Zealand speed attack, with Todd Astle providing the spin.

Wagner said he couldn't wait to get out onto Eden Park and have a crack at England's fearsome batting line-up, including the likes of Joe Root and Alastair Cook.

He's played day Test matches at the Auckland ground twice before - an exciting 2013 draw against England and a 40-run victory over India in early 2014.

Depending on conditions, he may bring out the short ball.

"It's a good wicket there and it's obviously got its challenges with small boundaries, you just have to adapt to that as soon as you can," Wagner said.

"If we do ask that question regularly, then success can come our way - it's just bowling as partnerships, with two other great bowlers."