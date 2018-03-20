Broad keen to rediscover bowling streak

Stuart Broad insists his time is about to come again - whether or not Joe Root wants him to continue opening the bowling for England.

Broad is just one wicket short of 400 in Tests as a two-match series against New Zealand begins in Auckland this week, the Press Association reports.

He still regards himself as a "streak bowler" who changes games in unstoppable spells, a characteristic which has defined the majority of his stellar Test career, yet has been absent for the past two years.

Not since his match and series-winning 6-17 against South Africa in January 2016 has he been close to his brilliant best.

Broad famously clinched the Ashes in a session with his remarkable 8-15 at Trent Bridge in 2015 but laboured through England's 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia this summer.

He's just completed a month-long self-tutorial in the Nottingham indoor nets, and is convinced he remains capable of similar deeds.

"Yes, I haven't had that streak for a bit of time, but I do feel like my time is coming," he said.

"Whether it's in these two Tests or whether it's in England, it is coming."

At 31, some might have concluded Broad may slip into more of an enabling role - especially after Root handed the new ball in last week's two warm-up matches in Hamilton first to Mark Wood and then Chris Woakes.

But Broad added: "I think once I'm gone people will look back at me as a streak bowler - someone who's able to change momentum in games - that's how I view myself as a cricketer.

"I want to be the person you turn to when you need something exciting to happen - let's try and break this Test match open."

While England were still away playing limited-overs cricket against Australia and New Zealand, Broad was hard at work trying to re-groove his action and methods.

"I wanted to get back to the feel of cricket because I am a 'feel' cricketer. I've got that buzz back," he said.