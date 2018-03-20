Guptill in Test squad as cover

Batsman Martin Guptill has been added to the New Zealand Test side as batting cover while the experienced Ross Taylor continues to recover from his thigh injury ahead of the first Test against England.

Guptill, 31, who played the last of his 47 Tests in 2016, gives the 13-man squad more batting depth, says selector Gavin Larsen.

"We opted for extra batting cover for that final spot and with Martin having been playing in the middle-order recently, he can cover a number of positions for us."

The in-form Taylor suffered a thigh injury in his epic 181 not out in the Dunedin one-day international and missed the fifth and final ODI.

However, the injury was "progressing nicely" and Taylor was expected to take full part in training on Tuesday, ahead of Thursday's first day in Auckland.

The match will be the first day-night Test in New Zealand.

Meanwhile, England allrounder Ben Stokes faces a late fitness test after missing the warm-up game against New Zealand XI due to a back injury.