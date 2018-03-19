Injury cloud over Aussies ahead of third Test

Australia are sweating over a fresh injury concern ahead of the third Test against South Africa, with spearhead Mitchell Starc unable to bowl at their first training session in Cape Town.

Starc, who has a sore calf, was restricted to batting duties on Monday.

The news was better for Mitch Marsh, who suffered a minor groin strain during the second Test.

Marsh wasn't able to bowl at full pace alongside Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, who both steamed in during a spirited centre-wicket session.

But late in the session the allrounder briefly trundled in, exercising great caution as team doctor Richard Saw watched on.

Team management is confident Starc and Marsh will both prove their fitness on Tuesday. Both setbacks are minor but there is scant wiggle room ahead of the match that starts on Thursday.

"Sometimes the bowlers just work their way into games a little bit differently," Cameron Bancroft said of Starc.

"His preparation might be a little bit different going into this game.

"Hopefully he'll bowl (on Tuesday). I'm sure he'll be ok."

Chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns and coach Darren Lehmann opted against flying a cover player in for Marsh.

It suggests they are confident the allrounder will be fully fit; or are comfortable picking him as an in-form batsman.

"Absolutely ... he'll hopefully pick that (speed) up leading up to the game on Thursday. I'm sure he'll be fine," Bancroft said, when asked if Marsh will be cleared to bowl in the third Test.

Losing Starc would be an immense blow to the hosts' hopes of winning the series, currently level at 1-1. The left-armer earned man-of-the-match honours during Australia's series-opening win in Durban.

Uncapped duo Chadd Sayers and Jhye Richardson are the reserve pacemen in the touring squad.

Starc looked sore while bowling last Monday, when the second Test finished in Port Elizabeth, but suggested it was nothing serious.

"The footmarks were a bit uncomfortable, (33.4) overs in the first innings takes a bit of a toll on the body. All good though," Starc told reporters last week.

"We've got a fair few days off to rest up and refresh mentally and physically."

Starc has suffered a series of right foot injuries in his 42-Test career, with the most recent being a bruised heel that forced the 28-year-old to miss last year's Boxing Day Test against England.

The express paceman was also bothered by a stress fracture in the same foot for much of last year, with the injury resulting in an early exit from the Test tour of India.