Aussies to sledge Philander after inflammatory tweet

The war of words between Australia and South Africa is set to continue in the third Test, with the tourists keen to probe Vernon Philander about the colourful tweet sent from his account last week.

Australia and South Africa returned to training on Monday after enjoying some time off, with the touring party confident Mitch Marsh will prove his fitness after suffering a minor groin strain in the second Test.

Off-field matters continue to dominate the headlines - and not just Kagiso Rabada's hearing, the result of which will be known by Wednesday at the latest.

An inflammatory message was posted on Philander's verified Twitter account at approximately midnight last Wednesday (South African time), in which it was suggested Steve Smith was responsible for the physical contact that led to Rabada's two-Test ban.

"Steve Smith gave KG the shoulder," it noted.

"He could have avoided any contact but to me he is just as guilty. Trying some football skills to get a penalty??? Pity he didn't dive to top it off."

Philander, who is no stranger to on-field verbal stoushes with Australia during his 52-Test career, deleted the message and claimed the following morning that his account was "hacked".

Was it a brazen bot, Russian cricket fan, foolish friend or someone else? Smith's side want to find out more and will have a chance to do so when the four-Test series continues in Cape Town on Thursday.

"If our banter is anything like it has gone this series, I'm sure it will be brought up at some stage to get under someone's nerves," opener Cameron Bancroft told reporters.

"That's boys being boys, playing cricket. Who can hurt someone's feelings the most? It seems to be a bit that way.

"We saw the tweet. It was obviously quite popular there for a little while.

"I don't know if he wrote it or if his account was hacked or not. I can't really say for him.

"He's got to deal with the consequences."

It won't be the first time Australia have attempted to provoke Philander.

Four years ago, David Warner publicly goaded the right-armer over the fact he pulled out of an Adelaide Oval Test in 2012 because of an injury.

The drawn match in question was played on a docile pitch that provided bowlers with little assistance.

"I would have liked to see him bowl at Adelaide in that second Test when he apparently hurt his back - and was bowling in the nets three days later,'' Warner told reporters in 2014.

"On a flat wicket, who knows? But on a good wicket he's very tough."

It would be understandable if Australia have second thoughts about peppering Philander with barbs, especially before a game at Newlands.

Philander's career-best Test innings figures came at the venue earlier this year, while he boasts 47 scalps at an average 16.34 from eight Tests at the picturesque oval nestled at the foot of Table Mountain.