Thunder appoint Shane Bond head coach

Sydney Thunder have enticed former New Zealand paceman Shane Bond from rival BBL cricket side Brisbane Heat to be their head coach.

Bond, who played 18 Tests, 82 ODI's and 20 T20I's, has signed a three-year contract.

He takes over from Paddy Upton, who left the club last month after four seasons as head coach.

Bond has been an assistant to Heat coach Dan Vettori for the past three BBL campaigns and previously worked as the franchise's bowling coach.

He has worked with he New Zealand and England national sides and been bowling coach of the Mumbai Indians since 2015.

"I've been a bowling and assistant coach for eight years but you're always thinking about how you'd do things yourself if you were leading a side," Bond said.

Thunder general manager Lee Germon said Bond was widely regarded one of the worlds leading bowling coaches.

"I have no doubt he is ready and equipped to be a head coach," Germon said.

"He has extensive T20 club and international experience and he has shown all the requirements for contemporary, world leading T20 coaching."

Thunder finished sixth last season in the BBL with four wins from 10 games.

"The chance to lead a program at a club which is full of great people on and off the field was very appealing," Bond said.

"I want to win trophies and have a squad of players and coaches that other teams are envious of."

Vettori congratulated Bond on the new role.

"While it is a shame to lose him from our club, I'm personally very happy for Bondy," he said. "He'll do a great job."