India win in last-ball tri-series thriller

Dinesh Karthik has smashed a six off the final ball to edge India to a dramatic four-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the final of the Independence Cup T20 tri-nation series in Colombo.

Wicketkeeper Karthik hammered an unbeaten 29 on Sunday, which included three maximums and two fours, off just eight balls in a late cameo which broke Bangladesh hearts.

India won the toss and opted to field, only to see Sabbir Rahman prosper with 77 as Mehidy Hasan Miraz plundered a useful 19 from seven balls in a late flurry as they reached 166 for eight.

India skipper Rohit Sharma led the reply with 56 but it was Karthik who injected the pace at the death.

He arrived at the wicket with just 12 balls remaining and 34 runs required but brought his side across the line when he cleared the ropes from Soumya Sarkar's final delivery to trigger wild celebration by a young India team that had rested regular skipper Virat Kohli and stumper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, among others.