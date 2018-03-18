Pietersen appears to confirm retirement

Kevin Pietersen appears to have called time on his cricket career with a Tweet.

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen appears to have called stumps on his playing career.

Posting on Friday, the former England batsman, who has been quite publicly edging closer to retirement over recent months, wrote: "BOOTS UP. Thank you."

He followed it up with another Tweet that said: "Just been told that I scored 30,000+ runs which included 152 fifty's & 68 hundreds in my professional career. Time to move on."

The post appears to suggest what Pietersen's comments and career trajectory have been suggesting for some time - the 37-year-old has ended his career.

A Twenty20 specialist since his high-profile England exile after the 2013/14 Ashes, Pietersen has been saying farewell wherever he has gone during the past year.

The South Africa-born batsman played his final professional match in England with Surrey mid-last year and bid farewell to the Big Bash with the Melbourne Stars in January.

Modest returns came at the Pakistan Super League and now Pietersen appears to be done, concentrating on his conservation work with rhinos.

The Tweet may well mean something completely different and, of course, Pietersen could take up another lucrative offer should it come.

England's second-highest run scorer across all three forms of the game, Pietersen won four Ashes series and hit 8181 runs in 104 Tests.

He briefly captained England and was man of the tournament as England won the World T20 title in 2010.

His international career ended acrimoniously, never playing for England again after a high-profile falling out after the Ashes whitewash of 2013/14.

Well done @KP24 on an fantastic career ... Not everyone's Cup of Tea but you will do for me ... Best Batsman I had the pleasure to play with ... 1st England batsman that put fear into the Aussies .. #WellDone," former skipper Michael Vaughan tweeted.

"Well done Kidda what a career," former England paceman Darren Gough wrote in tweet, while the England and Wales Cricket Board simply tweeted: 'Thank you @KP24!'

Pietersen responded on Instagram by saying: "Thank you for all the quite lovely msgs! I loved entertaining you all! Ciao, cricket! I love this game!"