Rabada's shock pre-hearing admission

South Africa's suspended spearhead Kagiso Rabada has all but admitted his guilt before a formal hearing on his physical send-off of Steve Smith, saying he takes responsibility.

Rabada has appealed a level-two charge of making "inappropriate and deliberate physical contact" with Smith during the second Test.

The express paceman will miss the final two chapters of the four-Test series through suspension unless he's successful at Monday's hearing.

The video conference will be chaired by judicial commissioner Michael Heron, a New Zealand lawyer who conducted a formal review into his homeland's 2007 Rugby World Cup failure and sits on Super Rugby judicial panels.

A contrite Rabada said "I can't keep doing this because I'm letting the team down and I'm also letting myself down" during his post-match media conference in Port Elizabeth.

The repeat offender, whose poor disciplinary record is what triggered a two-Test ban, remains remorseful.

"I take responsibility for what happened. On the video, it looks like I got into the guy's space so I shouldn't have done that," he said.

"I'll say 50/50 it's my fault. I didn't feel anything in the moment.

"I must obey the rules. I do things because I'm passionate. Sometimes, you are bowling against the best players. I guess I shouldn't really rub it into their faces.

"It's about managing your emotions and making sure that you follow the rules, not do anything stupid."

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis appeared resigned to losing Rabada for the rest of this series.

"Our strike rate is zero per cent at the moment with trying to challenge these cases, it will probably stay at zero," du Plessis said after the second Test.

South Africa are expected to argue contact between Rabada and Smith was the fault of the Australian skipper.

Smith was consulting with his batting partner about the merits of a review when the paceman brushed him while unleashing a screaming send-off.

The series, level at 1-1, continues in Cape Town on Thursday.