Bowler pegs ball at teammate in bizarre blow-up

Michael Slater has been left gobsmacked in commentary after Yasir Shah was almost sconned by a furious teammate in the Pakistan Super League.
Quetta Gladiators were taking on Lahore Qalandars on Thursday when the bizarre moment occurred.
Lahore bowler Sohail Khan was trying to get Yasir's attention on the boundary, but the leg-spinner wasn't paying attention.
After several attempts to yell out to Yasir failed, a fed-up Sohail inexplicably pegged the ball at him.
The ball only narrowly missed Yasir's head, sailing past him and over the boundary, leaving Yasir stunned.
Yasir pegged the ball straight back at his teammate, as skipper Brendon McCullum was forced to defuse the strange situation.
"That is a brain explosion," Aussie great Slater said in commentary.
"We can laugh because it didn't clock him but that could have been one of the worst incidents we've seen."
Former England international Kevin Pietersen certainly saw the funny side:
Lahore went on to win by 17 runs.
It's the second bizarre incident involving Lahore in recent days, after they were the beneficiaries of a bowler's shocking final-ball blunder.