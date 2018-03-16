Michael Slater has been left gobsmacked in commentary after Yasir Shah was almost sconned by a furious teammate in the Pakistan Super League.

Bowler pegs ball at teammate in bizarre blow-up

Quetta Gladiators were taking on Lahore Qalandars on Thursday when the bizarre moment occurred.

Lahore bowler Sohail Khan was trying to get Yasir's attention on the boundary, but the leg-spinner wasn't paying attention.

After several attempts to yell out to Yasir failed, a fed-up Sohail inexplicably pegged the ball at him.

The ball only narrowly missed Yasir's head, sailing past him and over the boundary, leaving Yasir stunned.

Yasir pegged the ball straight back at his teammate, as skipper Brendon McCullum was forced to defuse the strange situation.

"That is a brain explosion," Aussie great Slater said in commentary.

"We can laugh because it didn't clock him but that could have been one of the worst incidents we've seen."

Former England international Kevin Pietersen certainly saw the funny side:

I think I witnessed the funniest moment of my cricket career tonight, when the bowler couldn’t get the attention of his boundary rider & threw the ball at him on the boundary...



UNBELIEVABLY HILARIOUS!



😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) March 14, 2018

First time I've ever seen that:

The bowler Sohail Khan has thrown the ball in anger at his team mate Yasir Shah who was fielding on the boundary

Yasir Shah then threw the ball back in anger at Sohail Khan

Both shouted at each other with McCullum having to calm them down#PSL2018 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) March 14, 2018

A minor brawl on the field between teammates. Sohail Khan threw the ball at Yasir Shah in bid to get the attention. Both didn't shake hands after the match. Lahore Qalandars continue to entertain. #PSL — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) March 14, 2018

Lahore went on to win by 17 runs.

It's the second bizarre incident involving Lahore in recent days, after they were the beneficiaries of a bowler's shocking final-ball blunder.