Fekete six hurts Victoria's Shield chances

A career-best six-wicket haul to Andrew Fekete has put Tasmania in a dominant position at tea on day two of their crucial Sheffield Shield clash with Victoria in Hobart.

The Bushrangers were skittled for 182 in reply to the Tigers' healthy first innings of 344.

The teams are fighting for second spot on the ladder with the winner guaranteed a berth in the final against runaway leaders Queensland from March 23.

Fekete (6-67) did the bulk of the damage, picking up three wickets in eight balls midway through the second session.

Allrounder Dan Christian played a lone hand with an aggressive 69 but was bowled by Tom Rogers (2-24) trying to accelerate the scoring.

Fekete had run through the Vics' top order, leaving them 4-46 at lunch.

He had openers Travis Dean and Marcus Harris nicking under overcast conditions and bowled the dangerous Glenn Maxwell for 17.

Earlier, the Tigers added 40 to their overnight score of 7-304.

Jake Doran was the top scorer with 57 after they lost the toss and were sent in to bat.

Chris Tremain was the pick of the Bushrangers bowlers with 6-81.