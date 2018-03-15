Queensland secure home Shield final

Queensland have confirmed a home Sheffield Shield final despite a poor day two for the Bulls in their final-round match against NSW in Wollongong.

Batsman Nic Maddinson has given NSW a small lead over Sheffield Shield frontrunners Queensland.

The Queenslanders will host their first home final since last winning the competition in 2012, after Tasmania and Victoria both fell short of earning the necessary bonus points required to leapfrog them into first.

Queensland, though, face a massive challenge to avoid defeat against NSW. The Blues took a 139-run lead on Thursday at the midway point of the match at North Dalton Park.

Seam bowler Sean Abbott was an unlikely star with the bat as NSW reached 7-382, in reply to Queensland's 243.

Abbott struck a career-best 79 not out sharing in an unbeaten 130-run stand for the eighth wicket with wicketkeeper Peter Nevill (52no).

Queensland started the day brightly, reducing NSW to 3-111, after the Blues had resumed at 0-41.

However, local south coast product Nic Maddinson thumped a whirlwind 87, including 11 fours and two sixes off just 63 balls, before being dismissed with a century in one session in sight.

Fast bowler Mark Steketee (2-70) made a double breakthrough in the first session, while legspinner Mitch Swepson (3-97) was the other main wicket-taker for Queensland.

Queensland will face Tasmania or Victoria at Allan Border Field in Brisbane, with the five-day match starting on Friday March 23.