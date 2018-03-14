News

Australia celebrate dismissing South African opener Aiden Markram in the third Test in Cape Town.
South Africa frustrating Aussie bowlers in Cape Town

Proteas appeal Rabada's two-Test ban

Rob Forsaith
AAP /

South Africa have appealed Kagiso Rabada's level-two charge that resulted from him making physical contact with Steve Smith during the second Test.

The International Cricket Council has confirmed the Proteas will challenge match referee Jeff Crowe's verdict, which resulted in three demerit points and triggered a two-Test ban for Rabada.

Rabada remains banned from the third and fourth Tests against Australia until a new verdict is reached, although South Africa may try to convince a judicial commissioner that this is unjust and he should be able to play.

