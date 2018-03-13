Bolton sees clearly in Aust cricket win

Trading in her glasses has helped opening batter Nicole Bolton star for Australia and lead the women's cricket side to a convincing victory over India in the first ODI.

Australian opening batter Nicole Bolton lead the women's team to victory in her maiden Indian ODI.

Bolton was sporting contact lenses instead of her trademark specs as she smashed her fourth ODI century in an emphatic eight-wicket triumph in Vadodara.

It was the West Australian's first hundred in India.

"I think the lesson I've learned in the subcontinent is I've had fog issues with my glasses, so I've gone away from that and I've got the little towel out there to make sure I actually see the ball," Bolton said.

The match continued a perfect start for Australia on their tour of India after carrying on their hot form from two practice matches.

While Bolton said her unbeaten 100 was special, not everything went to plan for her.

The 29-year-old was involved in a run-out that cost returning captain Meg Lanning her wicket.

Lanning - who was playing in her first ODI since last July's World Cup semi-final loss against India - had a mix-up with Bolton and was out for 33.

However, the star No.3 created a piece of history during her comeback innings, becoming the second-fasted woman to reach 3000 ODI runs.

"I was disappointed because Meg has missed a lot of cricket and was hitting the ball really well," Bolton said.

"Any time you run out the skipper is never good so I'll probably have to wheel her bag out or pack her kit to get back in her good books."

Australia has an opportunity to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with the next match taking place at Vadodara on March 15.

The ODI series will be followed by a T20 tri-series also involving England, which gets underway in Mumbai on March 22.