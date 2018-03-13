It's the halfway point of the four-Test series between Australia and South Africa, but there's already been a spate of controversial incidents.

Spiteful series sees six charges in two Tests

Mitch Marsh became the latest player embroiled in controversy during the spiteful series when he gave Kagiso Rabada a foul-mouthed spray after being dismissed on day four in Port Elizabeth.

The first two Tests has been plagued by a series of ugly run-ins between players, highlighted by two send-offs from Rabada that have seen him suspended for the rest of the series.

Match referee Jeff Crowe has certainly had his hands full, issuing a whopping six charges so far.

DAVID WARNER

Warner was found guilty of a level-two code offence for "conduct that brings the game into disrepute".

Warner needed to be physically restrained by teammates while rowing with de Kock in the stairwell at tea on day four of the first Test.

The Aussie opener was fined 75 per cent of his match fee and given three demerit points.

QUINTON DE KOCK

De Kock was found guilty of level-one offence of "conduct that brings the game into disrepute".

The Proteas wicketkeeper made a personal comment that ignited the scrap with Warner.

He was fined 25 per cent of his match fee and given one demerit point.

NATHAN LYON

Lyon was found guilty of a level-one offence of "conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game".

He dropped the ball near dismissed batsman AB de Villiers after completing a run out in the first Test.

The Aussie spinner was fined 15 per cent of his match fee and given one demerit point.

KAGISO RABADA I

Rabada was found guilty of level-two offence, having made "inappropriate and deliberate physical contact" with Steve Smith.

Rabada screamed in Smith's face before brushing the Aussie skipper's shoulder after dismissing him in the second Test.

He was fined 50 per cent of his match fee and given three demerit points (triggering a two-Test ban because of his poor record).

KAGISO RABADA II

Rabada was also found guilty of a level-one offence of "using language, actions or gestures which could provoke an aggressive reaction" from David Warner.

He also screamed in the Aussie opener's face after taking his wicket.

Fined 15 per cent of his match fee and given one demerit point.

MITCH MARSH

Marsh was found guilty of a level-one offence of "using language or gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting".

He swore at Rabada after being dismissed on day four of the second Test.

Fined 20 per cent of his match fee and given one demerit point.

CURRENT RAP SHEETS

9 points: Rabada

3 points: Warner, Faf du Plessis

1 point: Mitch Marsh, Tim Paine, Lyon, de Kock

HOW DOES IT WORK?

Points remain on a player's record for 24 months as an incentive to behave better.

If a player has four demerit points on their record it results in a suspension of one Test or two limited-overs games.

Eight demerit points triggers a suspension of two Tests or four limited-overs games.