Rabada turns it up to 11 as SA draw level

Kagiso Rabada starred as South Africa completed a six-wicket win over Australia in Port Elizabeth, levelling the four-Test series at 1-1.

Mitch Marsh was bowled early on day four of the second Test against South Africa in Port Elizabeth.

Rabada continued his rampage in the second Test on Monday, finishing with a match haul of 11-150 to help roll Australia for 239 and ensure the hosts chased just 101.

Openers Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram departed as the Proteas slipped to 2-32 shortly after lunch on day four.

AB de Villiers steadied, as he did in a first-innings knock of 126 not out, easing any teammates' nerves with a couple of well-timed boundaries.

Nathan Lyon's dismissal of de Villiers for 28 reduced South Africa to 4-81, but the visitors didn't have enough runs to play with.

Theunis de Bruyn brought up the winning runs when he stroked a full ball from Pat Cummins through the covers for four.

The series continues on Thursday week in Cape Town, where Rabada is expected to be an enforced omission.

"We fought right to the end but we weren't good enough, we were outplayed," Steve Smith said.

"We haven't had a batsman make a hundred so far in this series, so that's not ideal.

"Rabada bowled exceptionally well throughout the whole match."

Rabada is expected to cop a series ban over a physical send-off of Smith at St George's Park, having also been slapped with a level-one charge for a screaming tirade at David Warner on day three.

If that transpires he will certainly have gone out with a bang.

The 22-year-old removed Mitch Marsh, Cummins and Mitchell Starc on day four, showing why he is one of the best fast bowlers in the world.

Rabada hit the 151 km/h mark, produced unplayable reverse-swing, claimed key scalps at clutch moments, and consistently challenged the batsmen to achieve the fourth 10-wicket haul of his 28-Test career.

The only South African with more 10-wicket Test hauls is 86-Test veteran Dale Steyn, while the only Australians with more 10-wicket Test hauls are Clarrie Grimmett (seven), Dennis Lillee (seven) and Shane Warne (10).

"KG was exceptional. He's an absolute champion of a bowler, I'm really proud of him," Proteas captain Faf du Plessis said.

But Rabada's inability to control his emotions marred the man-of-the-match performance.

Rabada, who has now been charged five times in the space of 13 months, argued at a hearing he didn't deliberately brush Smith's shoulder on day one but match referee Jeff Crowe is expected to throw the book at the express paceman.

"If he's there, he's there. If he's not, he's not," Smith said.

"It's our job to have a plan either way."

Tempers flared again in the first over on Monday, when Mitch Marsh played on to Rabada then appeared to swear at the fired-up fast bowler.

Tim Paine showed great composure with the willow but finished 28 not out, running out of partners while attempting to build a more imposing target.

Australia's hopes of a miraculous turnaround weren't helped by a simple slips catch that Mitch Marsh put down, when the hosts were 0-7.