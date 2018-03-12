Steve Smith failed to fire with the bat again on day three of the second Test, and a concerning pattern is starting to emerge for the Aussie skipper.

Have South Africa exposed Smith's kryptonite?

Smith was part of a collapse of 3-24 on Sunday in Port Elizabeth, dismissed for 11 when he got a thin edge through to Quinton de Kock off the bowling of Keshav Maharaj.

Smith was out edging to Maharaj for the second time in the series, a dismissal sure to result in more questions about why the world's best batsman has such a poor record against left-arm spinners.

It's the third time in four innings that Smith has fallen to left-arm orthodox spin, after he was trapped lbw by part-timer Dean Elgar in Durban.

The Australian captain is comfortably ranked No.1 batsman in Test cricket, sporting an incredible average of 63.41.

But have South Africa exposed his big weakness?

Of his past 19 dismissals, eight have come against left-arm tweakers.

There are 21 bowlers around the world who have dismissed Smith more than once in his career, five of whom are left-arm orthodox bowlers.

Those five have combined to take Smith's wicket 16 times in just 22 Tests.

Australia will be under the pump when day four starts, but bowling coach David Saker believes a further 110 runs will put them in the box seat for a 2-0 series lead.

Usman Khawaja and Mitch Marsh fought back fastidiously during an 87-run stand in Port Elizabeth on Sunday, building a 41-run lead as Australia reached 5-180 at stumps.

Khawaja produced his second highest score outside Australia, only to fall to Kagiso Rabada on 75 with seven minutes of play remaining.

Rabada's eighth wicket of the match kept the Proteas on track to level the spiteful four-Test series, with Marsh to resume on 39 knowing he and Tim Paine must do the bulk of the work if the visitors are to scrape together a decent target.

"Anything over 150 we're a really good chance. Anything over 100 you never know, it's a great game," Saker told reporters.

"There are some tricks coming out of those footmarks already, so a 150-plus lead will be a very tough ask for the opposition.

"Hopefully Tim and Mitch can put on another 50 or 60 and get us to a decent lead."