Rabada charged over David Warner send-off

Kagiso Rabada has been told to behave better by South Africa, with the fiery fast bowler's hopes of avoiding a series ban taking another hit when he was charged for a second time in the second Test.

Rabada was formally charged on Monday over his send-off of David Warner on day three in Port Elizabeth, with match referee Jeff Crowe issuing a level-one charge.

Even before that indiscretion, Rabada was already facing a two-Test suspension because of his poor disciplinary record and a physical send-off of Steve Smith on day one.

Rabada's hearing over a level-two charge for making physical contact with Australia skipper Smith unfolded behind closed doors after play on day three.

Crowe heard Rabada's side of events, with the express paceman understood to have argued that contact with Smith's shoulder was not deliberate.

The hearing spanned almost an hour. Umpire Kumar Dharmasena, Proteas captain Faf du Plessis and team manager Mohammed Moosajee were also present.

Even if the hosts have that charged downgraded, a ban is likely to be triggered because Rabada will cop at least one demerit point for giving Warner a screaming send-off on Sunday.

Rabada started the Test with five demerit points on his rap sheet, a product of three separate incidents.

The 22-year-old, who grabbed a match haul of 11-150 at St George's Park, is one of the best bowlers in the world but his white line fever is cause for concern.

"He's got to be smarter and he knows that," Proteas veteran AB de Villiers said.

"I won't say we're frustrated.

"I just have a lot of sympathy ... he's crossed the line a couple of times and I think he's regretting that."

De Villiers noted Rabada's antics were not entirely dissimilar to the emotion showed by compatriot Dale Steyn, who often celebrates wickets like a man possessed.

"In a way I understand it. Dale, when he's on fire, you don't even understand what's going on in that mind; you just see eyes and all sorts of stuff," he said.

"Luckily for him he's never sort of crossed that line, but I think it's because we get to him.

"It's up to some of our senior guys to just help him (Rabada). It's important some of the players get around him before he is close to a batter to tell him 'you know what? I just got you out'."

The Proteas may opt to rush Steyn, who has started bowling in the nets after recovering from a heel injury, back into their XI if Rabada is banned.

Australia's bowling coach David Saker admitted Rabada's enforced omission would be a huge boost for the tourists.

Rabada missed a Test against England last year because of a send-off, while pace icon Michael Holding has already warned him he must take control of his emotions.