News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Australia celebrate dismissing South African opener Aiden Markram in the third Test in Cape Town.
South Africa frustrating Aussie bowlers in Cape Town

Snapshot for day 3 of the second Test

Rob Forsaith
AAP /

AUSTRALIA v SOUTH AFRICA, DAY 3

* SCORE: Australia 243 & 5-180, South Africa 382

* MAN OF THE MOMENT: Kagiso Rabada. The express paceman now has eight wickets in the match after dismissing Usman Khawaja with seven minutes of play remaining on day three.

* KEY MOMENT: Steve Smith was out edging to left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj for the second time in the series. Australia looked in immense trouble at 3-77, with Smith and David Warner both back in the sheds.

* STAT OF THE DAY: AB de Villiers has now scored 197 runs in this series and only been dismissed once (technically by David Warner, although it's fair to say batting partner Aiden Markram had a big role in the Durban run out).

* SUMMARY: Australia are ahead by 41 runs. If their tail wags on day four it could set the stage for an intriguing finish, but that's a big if given the way the Proteas have bowled in this match.

* QUOTE OF THE DAY: "He's got to be smarter and he knows that." - DE VILLIERS says repeat offender Rabada must behave better and stop delivering send-offs.

Back To Top