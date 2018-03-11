De Villiers ends century drought to sink Australia

AB de Villiers has completed a counter-attacking century, helping South Africa claim a first-innings lead of 139 runs over Australia on day three of the second Test.

AB de Villiers stars to dull Australian hopes

The Proteas resumed at 7-263 on Sunday morning in Port Elizabeth, with de Villiers unbeaten on 74 and their lead just 20 runs.

De Villiers, having steadied after a post-tea collapse of 4-28 on day two, batted sublimely while boosting the hosts' bid for a series-levelling victory.

The veteran required 117 balls to register his 22nd Test century - and his first in more than three years. He finished 126 not out, lifting South Africa to a total of 382.

Steve Smith grew increasingly frustrated as the superstar smashed the tourists' attack all over St George's Park.

Smith effectively stopped hunting de Villiers' wicket following the dismissal of Vernon Philander, out for 36 when Cameron Bancroft snaffled a sharp short-leg catch a minute after dropping a similar chance.

Australia's skipper opted for a single slip and eight men on the fence, inviting de Villiers to put tailender Keshav Maharaj on strike when Pat Cummins was bowling.

De Villiers initially farmed the strike, including a couple of well-run twos, then backed Maharaj to hold his own.

Maharaj went within a whisker of falling to Nathan Lyon when he was on three and the Proteas were 8-323, with Usman Khawaja holding a juggled jumping catch on the rope.

TAMPERING CLAIMS: David Warner draws the ire of South Africa again

Replays showed Khawaja's foot was momentarily on the turf behind the rope, denying Nathan Lyon his second wicket of the innings.

David Warner was also responsible for a reprieve at 9-373, failing to dislodge the bails cleanly at the bowler's end when Lungi Ngidi was short of his ground.

Maharaj slapped a quickfire 30 from 24 balls that included three consecutive boundaries off Mitchell Starc, putting on 58 runs with de Villiers.

A direct hit from Smith ended the session and a final-wicket stand of 13 runs.