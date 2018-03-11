The iconic St George's Park brass band has caused the latest controversy in South Africa, drawing the ire of umpires.

Umpires slammed over 'ridiculous' brass band ban

Match referee Jeff Crowe was again called into action on day two in Port Elizabeth, but it was noise coming from the stands - not the slips cordon - that caused the dramas.

The controversy-plagued Test series between Australia and South Africa has kept officials busy, with Kagiso Rabada the fourth player to be charged already.

The latest barney was between the St George's Park brass band, an institution at the coastal town's boutique venue, and umpires.

Both sides were OK with the level of noise, with one Australian heard on stump microphones asking "what's the drama?".

Umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Sundaram Ravi were not, repeatedly stopping proceedings amid a gradual crescendo.

Crowe is usually stationed in the officials' room during a Test, but early in Saturday's final session he trotted out to the oval because of the band.

It prompted one of the many messages that were relayed to fans by ground staff, with umpires wanting a more quiet environment when the bowler is running in.

A collapse of 4-28 followed soon after Crowe's unexpected appearance, but Hashim Amla insisted the two weren't related.

"No frustration," Amla said.

"The umpires certainly came to us as batters and asked us what we think about the band. We said it's your call, you have to make the big decisions.

"They decided it was maybe disturbing them.

"When you're batting out in the middle you've got more important things to worry about .. it didn't affect any of our batters."

Former Proteas captain Graeme Smith was among many pundits unimpressed with officials' attempts to create a more serene scene.

"You watch the game of cricket sometimes and you pull your hair out, because it doesn't make sense," Smith told cricket.comc.au.

"This was one of those times.

"Someone needs to tell Dharmasena 'let's just get on with the game here'."

Former Proteas wicketkeeper Mark Boucher was also unimpressed.

The next time 100000 people at The great Eden Gardens, start making too much noise(which is far more deafening than St George’s), please can officials stop the game. Ridiculous! Wake up Dharmasena! You should know better, you played! — mark boucher (@markb46) March 10, 2018

The band leaving, cannot be good for test cricket in PE. They’ve been there for years, supporting their home team. Was great when they got behind us. Every ground and country has their own identity! #peband — mark boucher (@markb46) March 10, 2018

Aaaannnnddd sense prevails! Our band is back. Apologies men... bend us a tune! #legends #PEsBarmy...Give them all life membership 😂 — mark boucher (@markb46) March 10, 2018

Shocking Bouch. Agree totally. Great atmosphere. https://t.co/LlfMB46Oiq — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) March 10, 2018

The band stormed out of the grandstand at on point, but returned later and played on.

"Umpire is saying he can't hear any more because of us," band treasurer Cole Ingram told radio station SEN.

"Umpires don't want us to play.

"As you can see on the face of the guys, clearly they're not happy ... they're here to entertain the crowd.

"We spoke to the match official this morning and we had a good understanding from him of what's expected from us during the day, but now all of a sudden the umpires are saying we should stop playing."