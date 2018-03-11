Nathan Lyon got sweet revenge over Quinton de Kock with an unplayable delivery on day two in Port Elizabeth.

Lyon bamboozles de Kock with incredible ball

South Africa were cruising at 2-153 at tea on Saturday, before the Aussies claimed five crucial wickets in the final session.

The hosts lost Hashim Amla, Dean Elgar, Faf du Plessis and Theunis de Bruyn in a post-tea collapse of 4-28, before Lyon castled de Kock with an absolute beauty.

De Kock was dismissed for just 9, falling victim to a sensational delivery that turned sharply and reared off the deck, beating the outside edge and kissing the top of off stump.

"What a delivery," Brendon Julian said in commentary.

"Nothing de Kock could have done about that," added Kepler Wessels.

It was a sweet wicket for the Aussies after de Kock was at the centre of a sledging war with David Warner during the first Test.

Australia had five-and-a-half overs with the second new ball late on Saturday but were unable to conjure another wicket.

An unbeaten 74 from AB de Villiers put South Africa ahead by 20 runs at stumps, with the Proteas set to resume at 7-263 on Sunday.

De Villiers was a class above his teammates and the tourists' disciplined bowling attack, counter-attacking when the game was in the balance to drag his side towards first-innings ascendancy.

