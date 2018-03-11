Starc sparks South Africa collapse with brutal ball

Mitchell Starc ignited an Australian fightback on day two in Port Elizabeth, smashing Hashim Amla's off stump with a searing yorker.

The Aussies were staring down the barrel of a big first innings deficit as they managed just one wicket before tea on Saturday, with the hosts cruising at 2-155.

However South Africa lost Amla, Dean Elgar, Faf du Plessis and Theunis de Bruyn in a post-tea collapse of 4-28 to get the Aussies back in the match.

Amla successfully reviewed twice before his 88-run stand with Elgar was broken in emphatic fashion by Starc.

The Aussie spearhead's pinpoint yorker beat the veteran's defence and blew off stump out of the ground.

Quinton de Kock also fell victim to a sensational delivery from Nathan Lyon that turned sharply and reared off the deck, beating the outside edge and kissing the top of off stump.

However a sublime knock from AB de Villiers put South Africa ahead by 20 runs at stumps.

The Proteas will resume at 7-263 on Sunday morning in Port Elizabeth, with de Villiers unbeaten on 74.

De Villiers was a class above his teammates and the tourists' disciplined bowling attack, counter-attacking when the game was in the balance to drag his side towards first-innings ascendancy.