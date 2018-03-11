Snapshot for day 2 of the second Test

AUSTRALIA v SOUTH AFRICA, DAY 2

* SCORE: Australia 243, South Africa 7-263

* MAN OF THE MOMENT: AB de Villiers. The South African superstar will resume on 74 not out, having belted his side out of trouble after they slipped to 6-183 on day two.

* KEY MOMENT: Mitchell Starc removes Hashim Amla's off stump with a pinpoint yorker shortly after tea. Amla and Dean Elgar had batted exceptionally well and if the partnership wasn't broken on Saturday, the hosts may have batted Australia out of the contest.

* STAT OF THE DAY: There were fears de Villiers had played his last Test during an absence that lasted almost two years. Since returning on Boxing Day last year, he has passed 50 in five of 10 Test digs.

* SUMMARY: South Africa hold a 20-run lead. The morning session on day three will be crucial. If Australia are able to grab three quick wickets they will have a chance to take control of the game, but South African can dent their confidence with quick runs.

* QUOTE OF THE DAY: "I was a little disappointed that I put my hand up to play and wasn't necessarily fit to perform ... I was good to go today and happy to contribute." - Allrounder MITCH MARSH recovered from a gastro bug to claim two key wickets on day two.