Sick umpire out of action in second Test

A gastro bug continues to affect the second Test between Australia and South Africa, with umpire Chris Gaffaney unable to take his place in the middle on day two.

An ill Gaffaney will perform the role of third umpire in Port Elizabeth on Saturday for at least the first session.

Sundaram Ravi, listed as third umpire, will take charge of the morning session alongside Kumar Dharmasena.

Ravi and Dharmasena umpired the spiteful opening Test, which was marred by an ugly stoush between David Warner and Quinton de Kock.

A stomach bug has worked its way through the touring squad this week.

Coach Darren Lehmann failed to attend Australia's main training session at St George's Park because of the bug, while several support staff had fallen sick.

Allrounder Mitch Marsh batted at No.7 instead of No.6 on Friday because of gastro, but he was fit enough to field on Saturday.

"He's pretty crook," Nathan Lyon said after play on day one.

"Hopefully, he'll get a good big sleep tonight and come out tomorrow and make a big impact with the ball like he did in the first Test."