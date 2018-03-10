Bairstow classic sets up England's series win over NZ

Jonny Bairstow's barnstorming form has continued with a series-winning century for England in their seven-wicket win over New Zealand in their fifth one-day international.

Bairstow classic sets up England ODI series win

Bairstow and Alex Hales, a late replacement for the injured Jason Roy, set up the win on Saturday with an imperious 155-run opening stand in Christchurch.

The win secures a 3-2 win for England in the five-match series, and gives the visitors added momentum to take into the first Test against the Black Caps from March 22 in Auckland.

England always looked in control after skittling the Kiwis for 223 in 49.5 overs, and were untroubled in reaching 3-229 with more than 17 overs to spare.

Bairstow led the charge with his fourth ODI century, his 60-ball 104 including nine fours and six sixes, Bizarrely, he was out hit-wicket to Trent Boult in the 21st over.

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson was left ruing his team's inconsistencies, particularly with the bat.

"We lost the toss and they bowled very, very well ... but we lacked discipline with the bat.

"There were too many soft dismissals throughout our innings which certainly stunted the momentum we hoped to get.

"Credit to the way England bowled - they put us under pressure for long periods but, at the same time, the wicket was a good surface and we did want a lot more from the bat."

The Black Caps, who had levelled the series with a dramatic five-wicket win three days ago, were on the back foot on Saturday as soon as they lost the toss.

Ross Taylor, whose unbeaten 181 was pivotal in Wednesday's win, had earlier been ruled out with a quad injury and his calm head was sorely missed.

After Colin Munro's third-ball dismissal, only opener Martin Guptill (47) managed an innings of note as the hosts folded to 6-93 early in the 27th over.

It took an 84-run seventh-wicket stand between Santner and Henry Nicholls to add some respectability to the New Zealand tally.

Nicholls struck an intelligent 55 from 81 balls, while Santner top-scored with a crucial 67 off 71 before he was dismissed early in the second-last over.

Legspinner Adil Rashid (3-42) and Chris Woakes (3-32) spearheaded a disciplined all-round England bowling performance, with Tom Curran (2-46) also contributing.

England skipper Eoin Morgan paid tribute to his hard-working opening bowlers, Mark Wood and player-of-the-series Woakes, and spinners Rashid and Moeen Ali.

"We really did create opportunities by building pressure, and our two spinners really did take advantage of a little bit of turn," he said.

"Chris Woakes has been outstanding. He contributes a huge amount down the order for us, and leads our attack with the ball."