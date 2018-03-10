Warner's brilliant response to sledging furore

After his stairwell stoush with Quinton de Kock took the gloss off Australia's first Test victory, David Warner let his bat do the talking on day one in Port Elizabeth.

Warner and opening partner Cameron Bancroft weathered tricky early conditions and put on 98 for the first wicket on Friday.

Footage of Warner's dressing room blow-up in Durban ensured both sides' behaviour would be severely scrutinised in Port Elizabeth.

The opener cracked a well-made 63 to top score for the Aussies, before he was undone by a beautiful Lungi Ngidi ball that clipped the top of his stumps.

Warner faced 100 balls and cracked nine boundaries to give his side the ideal start.

However his hard work was undone as the Aussies suffered a shocking collapse of 9-114 to be all out for 243.

Warner and Quinton de Kock were both fined after their ugly bust-up in the first Test in Durban and the two teams have been warned by the match referee to keep their tempers in check.

Warner was also slapped with three demerit points after being charged by the ICC with bringing the game into disrepute.

It means the opener will automatically cop a suspension if charged by the ICC during the next two years.

