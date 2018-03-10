Rabada charged over fiery Smith send-off

South African paceman Kagiso Rabada could miss the rest of the four-Test series against Australia after screaming in Steve Smith's face and bumping him with his shoulder on day one in Port Elizabeth.

Rabada, who has been booked for two send-offs in the past nine months, already has five demerit points on his disciplinary record.

It was revealed as play got underway on day two that he had been hit with a level-two charge for physical contact by match referee Jeff Crowe.

Rabada will contest the decision at a hearing -- expected to be after stumps on day three -- with the paceman requiring a successful downgrade to take any further part in the series.

Three more demerit points will trigger an automatic two-Test suspension.

DAY ONE WRAP: South Africa on top after Aussies' big collapse

'DISGRACEFUL': SA officials take part in shocking David Warner taunt

Crowe had implored both captains to improve the behaviour of their respective sides after handing out three charges in the wake of a spiteful series opener.

Rabada's previous two send-offs were each punished with a single point, but on Friday he made physical contact with Smith.

"Kagiso gets a little bit carried away. I have spoken to him a few times about it, to try and get him to relax a bit," pace icon Michael Holding told ESPNcricinfo.

Vernon Philander made light of his teammate's blow-up, saying "I don't even recall there being a send-off".

"We are probably allowed to celebrate," Philander said.

"Sometimes there is a fine line whether to celebrate too hard. It's all up to the umpires and the ICC match officials to make that call.

"He would leave a massive hole, he's a big part of this bowling line up. Let's hope that's not the case."

The International Cricket Council take a dim view of any aggressive physical contact on the pitch, knowing it has the potential to result in serious fireworks.

Rabada knows this as well as anybody.

The speedster was given three demerit points for "inappropriate and deliberate physical contact" in 2017, having brushed Niroshan Dickwella when the Sri Lankan was running between the wickets.

Call it passion or petulance, the fiery 22-year-old couldn't control himself after claiming the first of five wickets he snared on day one of the second Test.

Rabada stormed down the pitch in Smith's direction after the lbw dismissal, screaming in his face while making contact.

Smith's facial expression suggested he was far from pleased with the spray.

Umpires made a beeline for South Africa captain Faf du Plessis after the incident, registering their disappointment.

"I've got a lot of faith and a lot of respect for the umpires and the match referees," Nathan Lyon said, having copped one demerit point for his 'ball drop' send-off of AB de Villiers in Durban.

Rabada's running battle with the tourists continued when he was sent out as nightwatchman late in the day.

Lyon, Smith and Josh Hazlewood all gave the fast bowler a vocal welcome, but he finished 17 not out.

Smith made it clear last month that he was well aware of Rabada's disciplinary record, noting "it could perhaps be a plan to try and get him fired up" and "you never know what some guys do when they're fired up".

RABADA'S RAP SHEET

Feb, 2017: Inappropriate and deliberate physical contact with Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella. Three demerit points and fined 50 per cent of match fee.

July, 2017: Used inappropriate language after dismissing England allrounder Ben Stokes. One demerit point and fined 15 per cent of match fee.

Feb, 2018: Using language which could provoke an aggressive reaction from another player in send-off of India batsman Shikhar Dhawan. One demerit point and fined 15 per cent of match fee.

CLOSE CALLS

Nov, 2016: Gave debutant Nic Maddinson a send-off in Adelaide that was understood to be stacked with Afrikaans expletives.

Mar, 2018: Gave David Warner a send-off in Durban that caught the attention of both umpires.