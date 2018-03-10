Australia have lost 7-82 to be all out for 243 on day one of the second Test, with Kagiso Rabada tearing through the Aussie middle order.

South Africa on top after Aussies' big collapse

South Africa spearhead Rabada rocked Australia with five wickets in 18 deliveries, giving Steve Smith a spirited send-off as the tourists were rolled in Port Elizabeth.

Nightwatchman Rabada will resume on 17 when day two starts at 7pm AEDT on Saturday, having helped his side reach 1-39 at stumps on Friday.

Australia's lead is currently 204 runs, with Nathan Lyon insisting they can fight back with the bowl on day two.

"It's that type of wicket where you actually probably never feel like you're in," Lyon said.

"A tough day for Australia ... but that's the positive side of it and we've still got the best bowling attack in the world ... and we're feeling confident."

A fired-up Rabada, who already has five demerit points because of a string of indiscretions, screamed in Smith's face then made physical contact as he brushed past him in celebration.

The express paceman removed both Marsh brothers in his next over, lifting the Proteas' hopes of a series-levelling victory.

Rabada's rampage continued in the final session, when he dismissed Pat Cummins for a golden duck then skittled Mitchell Starc's stumps.

"When you've got a world-class bowler like Rabada bowling in a spell like that, we've got to be better and sharper to identify those big moments and try and shut that down," Lyon said.

"Hats off to Rabada."

David Warner and Cameron Bancroft shared a 98-run opening stand, seeing off the new ball in tricky conditions, but it was followed by a shocking collapse of 9-114.

Tim Paine, lucky to survive on two when Faf du Plessis reviewed one of Vernon Philander's many vocal lbw shouts, shared a final-wicket stand with Josh Hazlewood worth 31 runs.

Paine eventually fell for 36, while Warner top-scored with 63.

Smith, trapped lbw on 25, looked decidedly unimpressed with Rabada's serve.

Rabada also celebrated with gusto following his dismissal of Mitch Marsh, who was batting at No.7 instead of No.6 because of a gastro bug.

Footage of Warner's staircase stoush in Durban took the gloss off Australia's series-opening win and ensured both sides' behaviour would be severely scrutinised in Port Elizabeth.

"We're pretty comfortable with where we're sitting," Lyon said.

"There's a lot of passion and a lot of pride, so we're not going to take a step backwards."

Philander noted umpires were "always going to be a bit sensitive" given how acrimonious the previous Test was.

"They're within their right to try and kill (off any verbal stoushes, like) some bug or virus from spreading quickly," Philander said.

Du Plessis described it as a good toss to lose, confident his pacemen would be incredibly potent given the dark clouds, morning rain and some eight millimetres of grass left on the St George's Park pitch.

Australia reached 0-18 after 13 overs as deliveries routinely beat the bat, amid stifled laughter and gasps of disbelief from the slips cordon.

Warner was clean bowled shortly after the meal break, victim to a sensational delivery from recalled paceman Lungi Ngidi that kissed the top of middle stump.