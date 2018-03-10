Rabada set for hearing, two-Test ban looms

South Africa are set to be without Kagiso Rabada for the third and fourth Tests against Australia, with the spearhead charged after making contact with Steve Smith in Port Elizabeth.

There will be a hearing after play on day three of the second Test at St George's Park, with Rabada to miss the rest of the series unless the Proteas successfully have the charge of "inappropriate and deliberate physical contact" downgraded.

The hearing was originally scheduled for Saturday night but match referee Jeff Crowe has delayed it because of umpire Chris Gaffaney's stomach bug.

A level-two charge results in at least three demerit points.

Repeat offender Rabada already has five points on his record, which is why he is likely to be an enforced omission for games in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

South Africa are expected to argue Rabada's contact with Smith, which came amid a spirited send-off in which he also screamed in the face of Australia's captain, was not deliberate.

Crowe, who implored both captains to improve the behaviour of their respective sides after handing out three charges following a spiteful series opener, will take some convincing.

The fiery 22-year-old stormed down the pitch in Smith's direction.

He only brushed Smith's shoulder, but the International Cricket Council takes a dim view of any aggressive physical contact on the pitch because it has the potential to result in serious fireworks.

Rabada, who missed a Test against England last year because of a send-off of Ben Stokes, knows this as well as anybody.

The speedster was given three demerit points for inappropriate and deliberate physical contact in 2017, having rowed with Niroshan Dickwella when the Sri Lankan was running between the wickets.

Rabada's loss would be a massive blow to the hosts' hopes of recording their first home series win over Australia in the post-apartheid era.

The express paceman's lbw dismissal of Smith was the first of five wickets he claimed in 18 deliveries on Friday, rocking Australia's middle order.

Vernon Philander made light of his teammate's misdeed after play on day one, saying "I don't even recall there being a send-off".

"We are probably allowed to celebrate," Philander said.

"Sometimes there is a fine line whether to celebrate too hard. It's all up to the umpires and the ICC match officials to make that call.

"He would leave a massive hole. He's a big part of this bowling line up."

Pace legend Michael Holding has already cautioned Rabada about the need to take control of his emotions.

"Kagiso gets a little bit carried away. I have spoken to him a few times about it, to try and get him to relax a bit," Holding told ESPNcricinfo.

Umpires made a beeline for South African captain Faf du Plessis after the incident, registering their disappointment.

Rabada's running battle with the tourists continued when he was sent out as nightwatchman on day one.

Smith, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood all gave the fast bowler a vocal welcome.

Rabada's knock of 29 ended on day two of the second Test, when he played on to Pat Cummins.