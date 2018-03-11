Proteas 2-153, trail Aussies by 90 runs

South Africa have chiselled Australia's lead down to 90 runs at tea on day two of the second Test, with Hashim Amla using the Decision Review System (DRS) twice to extend his composed knock.

Amla was unbeaten on 54 at the end of Saturday's post-lunch session in Port Elizabeth, having helped the Proteas reach 2-153.

Amla and Dean Elgar didn't look particularly comfortable after lunch, when Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitch Marsh produced challenging reverse-swing with the old ball.

They played and missed regularly, desperately dug out yorkers and scampered through for risky singles; adding just 43 runs in the day's second session.

But the resistance of Amla and Elgar in a wicket-less session was exactly what the situation called for - and in sharp resistance to the collapse that Australia suffered when confronted with Kagiso Rabada's reverse-swing masterclass on day one.

Australia have already spent 66 overs in the field.

Tempers occasionally frayed during the go-slow, but umpires' greatest concern was asking the St George's Park brass band to stop playing.

Amla was given his marching orders on seven, judged lbw by umpire Sundaram Ravi.

Amla successfully reviewed what would have been Pat Cummins' third wicket of the innings, with the ball-tracking replay suggesting it hit him outside off stump.

Amla had started to walk off when raw footage flashed on the scoreboard, seemingly convinced the tracker's verdict was likely to be umpire's call.

Amla was also saved by the DRS when he was judged lbw by Kumar Dharmasena on 40, with replays showing he clearly edged the ball onto his pads.

Elgar is 57 not out, with the unbeaten partnership currently worth 86 runs.

Australia were rolled for 243 on Friday, when Rabada grabbed five wickets in the space of 18 deliveries.

Rabada was on Saturday slapped with a level-two charge for his physical send-off of Steve Smith, meaning he will miss the third and fourth Tests unless the Proteas have the charge downgraded.

Nightwatchman Rabada was the only wicket to fall in the first two sessions on day two, out for 29 when he played on to Cummins.

Australia hold a 1-0 lead in the spiteful series, having recorded an 118-run win in Durban.