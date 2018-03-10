News

Australia celebrate dismissing South African opener Aiden Markram in the third Test in Cape Town.
Kagiso Rabada's list of ICC charges

Rob Forsaith
AAP /

KAGISO RABADA'S RAP SHEET:

* Feb, 2017: Inappropriate and deliberate physical contact with Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella. Three demerit points and fined 50 per cent of match fee

* July, 2017: Used inappropriate language after dismissing England allrounder Ben Stokes. One demerit point and fined 15 per cent of match fee

* Feb, 2018: Using language which could provoke an aggressive reaction from another player in send-off of Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan. One demerit point and fined 15 per cent of match fee

* Mar, 2018: Level-two charge for making physical contact with Steve Smith during a spirited send-off. Expected to argue it was not "deliberate" at a hearing

CLOSE CALLS:

* Nov, 2016: Gave debutant Nic Maddinson a send-off in Adelaide that was understood to have been stacked with Afrikaans expletives

* Mar, 2018: Gave David Warner a send-off in Durban that caught the attention of both umpires

