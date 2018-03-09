Queensland book ticket to Shield final

With a ticket to the Sheffield Shield decider secured, Queensland are now intent on locking up a home final and ending their six-year drought.

Queensland bowler Michael Neser has torn through the WA side to all but guarantee a win.

Queensland locked up a top-two finish with a match to spare on Friday as Western Australia became the latest side to crash to a heavy defeat at the Gabba.

The Bulls bowled out WA for just 93 to wrap up a crushing 211-run defeat in a match where at least four sessions were lost to rain.

WA needed to score 305 off 59 overs in order to keep their hopes alive heading into the final round.

It is a second big win in succession for Queensland, and the third in four matches since the mid-season resumption.

"The home advantage is something that we have to take a massive advantage of," said Queensland batsman Matthew Renshaw.

"It is a pretty young team, with maybe an average age of 24 or 25, and none of us have been in a Shield final before so we are all looking forward to."

"We weren't expecting to get a result out of this match after a few days rain, but our bowlers bowled beautifully."

Queensland will meet NSW in Wollongong on Wednesday, while Tasmania host Victoria in a shootout for the other spot in the final.

The Bulls will claim a home final unless there is an unlikely number of bonus points earned by the victor in Hobart.

Opener Renshaw led the way for Queensland on day four with a confident 143 not out from 196 balls, including 15 fours.

It was his third century in as many matches and the first time such a feat had been achieved by a Queenslander since Matt Hayden did the same 24 years ago.

Renshaw and Charlie Hemphrey, who added 68 not out to his unbeaten century from the first innings, put on an unbroken 175 for the third wicket, allowing the home side to declare at 2-252.

"It is just a few little tinkers," Renshaw said when asked about the reason for his improvement.

"The big one was working on my fitness over the Big Bash period. It is nice to get that reward."

Queensland's bowling, especially at home, has been a key to their recent success, with four different wicket-takers on the final day.

Paceman Michael Neser (3-41) did the early damage as WA slipped to 4-16, and then 8-52.

"Queensland are a really good side and they are top of the table for a reason," said Western Australia captain Ashton Turner.

"We want to play better four-day cricket and be competing for Sheffield Shields, which is a really high priority for us in Western Australia.

"We will be looking to get our fast bowlers on the park more next season, whereas this season we have been a bit limited."