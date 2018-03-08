The world's best batsman had been a bit "lazy" in Durban but Steve Smith insists he doesn't have a problem with left-arm spin.

'Lazy' Smith ready for Test spin showdown

Smith, fresh from man-of-the-series honours in the Ashes and averaging more than 75 as captain, produced scores of 56 and 38 in Australia's first Test against South Africa.

The classy right-hander fell victim to South Africa's frontline spinner Keshav Maharaj in his first dig and part-timer Dean Elgar on day three, extending a poor run against left-arm spinners.

Smith's Test average against left-arm orthodox is 21.92 since 2016, according to CricViz, while against all other bowlers, he averages 107.33.

"Somebody has to get you out," Smith said.

"I usually go OK outside of Rangana Herath and (Ravindra) Jedeja, those guys have probably got me the most.

"I'm comfortable how I'm playing spin at the moment. I feel like I'm a good player of spin and it doesn't give me too many worries.

"Perhaps, I got a little bit lazy at times and didn't have the same concentration levels that I had in India at the start of last year."

Smith scored three centuries during Australia's 2017 tour of India, including a stunning second-innings effort on Pune's raging turner that was rated poor by the match referee.

Kingsmead's pitch offered a different sort of challenge, with local Maharaj delighting in the slow-and-low deck to claim career-best match figures of 9-225.

Port Elizabeth, where the second Test starts on Friday, is also renowned for being a spin-friendly venue.

"When you're playing outside of the subcontinent, playing spin is a lot easier," Smith said.

"Maybe you can relax a little bit and perhaps not get that big stride ... or think the ball isn't going to spin as much and get a bit lazy."

Former Proteas spinner Paul Harris suggested Maharaj would be a major threat in the second Test.

"If he has a few runs to play with, he can be be quite dangerous," Harris said.

"He's so accurate ... and he'll have a bit to say in PE because that wicket is generally quite slow and spins a bit."

Tim Paine, who fell to Maharaj during Australia's second innings in Durban, suggested his side gifted the tweaker too many wickets.

"It's just about being a little bit more disciplined for a bit longer against him," Paine said.