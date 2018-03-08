South Africa had argued provocation and cited witnesses of David Warner's sledging, but Quinton de Kock's level-one charge for bringing cricket into disrepute has been upheld.

De Kock's appeal turned down, fine stands

De Kock fronted a hearing chaired by match referee Jeff Crowe in Port Elizabeth on Thursday (AEDT), having contested the charge resulting from an ugly staircase showdown with Warner during the first Test.

Crowe ruled the original punishment - one demerit point and a fine of 25 per cent of de Kock's match fee - should stand.

The Proteas accepted the verdict, something that didn't happen when they challenged captain Faf du Plessis' bowl-tampering charge during the 'mint-gate' saga.

De Kock is understood to have admitted making an unsavoury remark that had enraged Warner, but that he had been provoked by a series of barbs from Australia's vice-captain.

"If you know Quinton's character, you know he's a very, very quiet guy. He doesn't say a word. I struggle to get a word out of him on the field," du Plessis told reporters, when asked why South Africa opted for a hearing.

"So the point leading up to that would have been a lot of stuff said to Quinton. A lot of personal stuff - once again that line where personal can be talked about.

"He eventually reached a point where he said enough's enough. Any guy in the world, depending on how far you push them - eventually, they're going to say something back.

"I just wanted to get that point across but, according to them, you ... need to be accountable and that's fine."

The Proteas wanted de Kock's sanction downgraded to something less severe, having also been unhappy that Warner didn't cop a level-three charge for his role in the off-field stoush.

Du Plessis, de Kock, coach Ottis Gibson and team manager Mohammed Moosajee all attended the hearing that lasted about 45 minutes.

Footage emerged on Wednesday of Warner calling de Kock a "f***ing sook" as players filed off the field at tea on day four of the first Test.

De Kock and the Proteas are yet to address publicly whether the comment had been about Warner's wife, while the keeper is yet to speak with Australia's vice-captain.

"Quinny wasn't aggressive," Gibson said.

"The footage showed Quinny walking up the stairs and somebody else being restrained and then Quinny gets a level-one. That didn't seem fair."