De Kock to contest Durban 1st Test charge

Bitter squabbling over the staircase stoush between David Warner and Quinton de Kock has escalated to a judicial level, with South Africa opting to contest their keeper's level-one charge.

Warner and de Kock were both charged with conduct "that brings the game into disrepute" by the International Cricket Council for their roles in an ugly off-field scrap during the first Test in Durban.

Warner accepted his level-two charge, resulting in a fine of about $13,500 and three demerit points.

South Africa's brains trust met on Wednesday, deciding there should be a hearing chaired by match referee Jeff Crowe that night in which de Kock would attempt to clear his name.

Warner and Tim Paine, who claims to have heard what de Kock had said to ignite Warner's fit of rage, are not expected to give evidence.

"(It was) something inappropriate ... when you are bringing people's families or wives into it, it's unacceptable," Paine told reporters in Port Elizabeth.

It is unclear whether South Africa will argue de Kock had never made a derogatory comment about Warner's wife or he had been provoked by Australia's vice-captain.

It is possible de Kock's punishment could be upgraded to something more severe but that is considered highly unlikely.

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis suggested in his post-match media conference there was a "lot of personal stuff" being said by both parties. With increasingly stern words, Australia continues to insist this is untrue.

The second Test starts on Friday. Paine suggested there was some risk the saga could serve as a distraction for the Proteas - down 1-0 in the four-Test series.

"Potentially - I don't know how the process works and how long it takes," Australia's gloveman said.

"We're comfortable with how it's been handled by our side. We know what was said and what wasn't.

"I'm not surprised (de Kock is challenging the charge); not bothered; it doesn't affect the way we're going to go about this Test.

"Davey has accepted responsibility for his part in what happened ... accepted his punishment. We're ready for the next Test."

South Africa's team manager Mohammed Moosajee was involved in several meetings on Tuesday with Crowe.

Moosajee was a key player in the 'mint-gate' episode that overshadowed the previous Test series between the rivals, when he was determined to clear du Plessis' name after the skipper was charged with ball tampering.

The Proteas used a handful of legal arguments in their appeal, escalating the matter to an ICC independent commissioner, but the charge was upheld.