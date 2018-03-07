Aust's Lanning eager for India tour battle

Australia captain Meg Lanning insists she can return to her dominant best after recovering from the most serious injury of her decorated cricket career.

Australia captain Meg Lanning is ranked the No.2 batter in ODIs and No.5 in T20.

The star batter is making her long-awaited comeback to the international game after seven months on the sidelines due to shoulder surgery.

Lanning was forced to watch on as Australia retained the women's Ashes in November but the 25-year old is looking forward to playing her part in the tour of India.

Australia has had little problem adjusting to subcontinent conditions, belting 8-413 in a practice match against India A on Tuesday.

While Beth Mooney (115) and Ashleigh Gardner (90) were in blazing touch, Lanning struggled to get going and was dismissed for one.

The classy No.3 - who averages a superb 54.52 in 63 ODIs - said she hoped to get back to top-form "sooner rather than later".

"I've been doing a lot of training in the nets, but you've got to put all that behind you and get a few shots away in the middle," Lanning told AAP.

"It's (the injury) definitely been a learning experience for me, but I've looked back to the positives out of it and it's just nice to be back around the group again."

Lanning's last international match was Australia's World Cup semi-final loss to India in July.

She had struggled with the shoulder problem during the tournament, with surgery needed to repair the damage.

Lanning said it had been difficult to sit out the Ashes as Australia drew the multi-format series 8-8.

"We had a good Ashes, even though we didn't quite finish as we would've liked," Lanning said.

"It was hard not to be part of it and it was frustrating watching from the sidelines."

Australia have a practice match on Thursday before the three-match one-day series starts in Vadodara on March 12.

"India is a great team, they're coming off a good series against South Africa," Lanning said.

"We've got a point to prove over here, we're keen to stamp our authority and it's (the tour) started off really well."